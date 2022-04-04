1664 new cases in Canterbury a Cabinet meets to discuss traffic light settings

277811449_346995527469208_23180618873923749_n.jpg Active cases in Canterbury as of 8am on Monday. Credit: CDHB

There are 1664 new cases of Covid-19 in Canterbury today and 207 in South Canterbury.

Nine Covid-related deaths have been reported today and there are 10,205 new community cases in New Zealand.

There are 734 people in hospital, including 25 in intensive care, the Ministry of Health said in its 1pm update.

There are 49 people with Covid-19 in Canterbury DHB hospitals and nine in South Canterbury DHB hospitals.

The other hospital cases were in Northland: 28; Waitemata: 111; Counties Manukau: 131; Auckland: 108; Waikato: 75; Bay of Plenty: 37; Lakes: 14; Tairāwhiti: 3, Hawke’s Bay: 33; Taranaki: 21; Whanganui: 5; MidCentral: 20; Wairarapa: 2; Hutt Valley: 21; Capital and Coast: 16; Nelson Marlborough: 13; West Coast: 5; and Southern: 33.

The nine deaths reported today include people who had died over the past three days.

Of the deaths reported today, one person was from the Auckland region, three were from Waikato, two were from Lakes, two were from the Wellington region and one person was from the Southern region.

One person was aged in their 50s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s, two in their 80s and four people were over-90.

The ministry attributed delays in reporting deaths to people dying with Covid-19, rather than from Covid-19, and Covid being discovered after they had died.

The deaths reported today take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 405. The seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 20.

The seven day rolling average of community cases has continued to decline.

The location of today's community cases is: Northland (407), Auckland (1,835), Waikato (878), Bay of Plenty (571), Lakes (267), Hawke's Bay (454), MidCentral (531), Whanganui (249), Taranaki (357), Tairāwhiti (125), Wairarapa (92), Capital and Coast (745), Hutt Valley (390), Nelson Marlborough (398), Canterbury (1,664), South Canterbury (207), Southern (958) and the West Coast (76).

The location of one of today's cases is unknown.

There are 92,505 active community cases.

Today's seven-day rolling average is 13,218 while the seven-day rolling average of cases last Monday was 16,102.

It comes as Cabinet is meeting today to review the traffic light settings, with the pressure on the health system after the country's deadliest week one of the key factors in the decision.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will announce the decision at her post-Cabinet press conference at 4pm, accompanied by director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

The ministry also reminded everyone that from 11.59pm tonight, there is no requirement to use My Vaccine Pass. However, businesses will still be able to use the system if they would like to.

As restrictions around the pass ease, it is important for people to continue to follow public health advice to stay at home, away from school or work if you’re feeling unwell. Another way to protect you and your whanau is to get vaccinated if you haven’t already done so.

Yesterday there were 8810 new community cases of Covid-19 including 690 in hospital and 26 in ICU.

The number of people with Covid-19 in hospital was slightly higher than Saturday's 678 cases, but significantly down on the record 1016 patients almost two weeks ago.

Yesterday was also the first time New Zealand's daily case total dipped below 10,000 since February 24, when 6137 cases were reported.

-With NZ Herald