200km/h winds batter region

A tree came down on a vehicle at Harper Ave in Hagley Park, Christchurch during severe winds today. No one was believed to have been injured.

Emergency crews are responding to lifting roofs, fallen trees and power lines coming down as severe winds gusting up to 200km/h buffet Canterbury.

MetService has issued a red severe wind warning for Canterbury including Christchurch, with strong gusts expected to continue into the evening.

In the central city, a tree had come down on a car, Canterbury Fire and Emergency wrote on Facebook early this afternoon.

“Our crews have been responding to a surge in 111 calls to assist the public as a result of the severe wind event happening.

“As at 1.45pm there were more than 25 responses underway all across the district, including power lines down, fallen trees, lifting roofs and to a tree fallen onto a car in central Christchurch. We are advising people to stay off the roads if possible and tie down any loose outdoor items.”

A tree came down on a vehicle at Harper Ave in Hagley Park, Christchurch during severe winds today. No one was believed to have been injured.

Police were told a tree had fallen on a car on Harper Ave at 1.26pm and some of the road was blocked, with Christchurch City Council staff on their way, but police didn’t need to attend, a spokeswoman said.

A gust of 204km/h was recorded at Le Bons Bay on Banks Peninsula before 1pm today, MetService tweeted.

There had also been gusts of 200km/h at Mt Hutt’s 2069m summit, 155km/h in Lyttleton, 126km/h at New Brighton Pier and 100km/h at Christchurch Airport. Mt Cook Aero recorded a gust of 115km/h before 1pm.

The blustery weather has also been affecting flights in and out of Christchurch International Airport today, with several cancellations.

An Emirates A380 had two attempts at coming in to land after circling the city for an hour.

Videos on social media showed the giant aircraft being buffeted in the winds as it came in to land this afternoon and was forced to pull out and try again. A large crowd of onlookers watched as the plane’s wings tipped and swayed in the high winds.

State Highway One was also closed just after 4pm after a fallen tree south of Cheviot near Domett in North Canterbury.

Waka Kotahi warned of delays unless motorists avoided the area or took alternative routes.

The severe winds were also affecting Wellington this morning, while heavy rain was falling on the South Island’s West Coast.

MetService had earlier warned wind gusting up to 150km/h in Canterbury and Christchurch could cause widespread damage.

The winds could also impact public transport services and cut power, with MetService placing the entire region under a red strong wind warning. Red is the most serious warning the national weather service can issue.

Orange strong wind warnings are also in place for Wellington, Marlborough and the West Coast.

MetService has also issued heavy rain watches for the entire south and west of the South Island, with snow likely in the ranges around Queenstown.

A road snowfall warning is in place from 3pm tomorrow to 7am Monday for Fiordland’s Milford Rd (SH94), with 10cm to 20cm of snow expected to settle near Homer Tunnel and lesser amounts to 600m.

Snow showers may affect the Crown Range Rd and Lindis Pass (SH8) above 800m until midnight, but little snow is expected to settle.