2022 the warmest year on record - Niwa

Niwa’s annual climate summary has revealed last year was once again NZ’s warmest on record, knocking 2021 off the top spot.

It was also the eighth most unusually wet year on record.

A Niwa spokesperson said the nationwide average temperature was 13.76 deg C, 1.15 deg C above the 1981-2010 annual average and surpassing 2021 by 0.2 deg C.

December temperatures were above average or well above average in all centres except Christchurch where near average temperatures were observed.

It was also a wet month in Christchurch - and in Tauranga and Wellington - while Dunedin experienced well below normal rainfall.

Of the six main centres, Dunedin was the driest and coolest in 2022. The top four warmest years on record have all occurred since 2016.