2114 new community cases in Canterbury; another death with Covid

Another person has died with Covid in the Canterbury area, which has 2114 new community cases of the virus today.

Nationally there are 11,560 new community cases today, and 23 deaths with Covid.

There are 678 people in hospital across the country with the virus today, including 30 in ICU.

In the Canterbury area there are 33 people in hospital.

The Ministry of Health says the seven-day rolling average of case numbers is continuing to decline. Today's seven-day rolling average is 13,751, while the seven-day rolling average of cases as at last Saturday was 16,943.

The ministry said that among the deaths reported today were people with pre-existing conditions and older people living in aged care facilities.

"These deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 378 and the 7-day rolling average of reported deaths is 18."

One of today's deaths was from Northland, seven were from the Auckland region, two from Lakes DHB, two from MidCentral, seven from the Wellington region, one from Nelson Marlborough, one from Canterbury, and two from Southern.

One person was in their 30s, two were in their 50s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s, 13 in their 80s, and five were over 90.

Twelve were male and 11 were female.

Location of today's new cases

Northland (521), Auckland (1,931), Waikato (1,004), Bay of Plenty (650), Lakes (285), Hawke’s Bay (588), MidCentral (663), Whanganui (293), Taranaki (428), Tairāwhiti (141), Wairarapa (97), Capital and Coast (820), Hutt Valley (479), Nelson Marlborough (480), Canterbury (1,866), South Canterbury (248), Southern (995), West Coast (71).

Cases in hospital

Northland: 14; North Shore: 109; Middlemore: 135; Auckland: 106; Waikato: 76; Bay of Plenty: 32; Lakes: 17; Tairāwhiti: 4, Hawke’s Bay: 36; Taranaki: 17; Whanganui: 3; MidCentral: 18; Hutt Valley: 20; Capital and Coast: 20; Nelson Marlborough: 9; Canterbury: 33; Southern: 29.