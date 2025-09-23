24-hour ride to help dad with motor neuron disease

By Tayler Mutton

Jacqueline Keenan didn’t know much about motor neuron disease before her father was diagnosed with it.

Jacqueline Keenan.

The Christchurch 22-year-old found out in January that her dad Craig has the disease. Two people are diagnosed, and another two die from it, every week in New Zealand.

"It’s been hard on all of us," Keenan said.

"Dad’s only 64 so he’s pretty young to receive a diagnosis like that."

She wants to use his diagnosis as an opportunity to make positive changes for people with MND.

On October 4, Keenan plans to ride an echo bike for 24 hours at her local gym to fundraise for Motor Neuron Disease New Zealand.

Similar to an exercise bike at the gym, the echo bike involves using your arms and legs.

Keenan did not expect her 24 Hour Echo Bike Fundraiser to get the amount of support she has received.

"I’ve got nine teams signed up so far, so that’s 36 people signed up to do it, giving up their whole weekend."

Jacqueline Keenan wants to make a difference for people with MND. Photo: Supplied

She has a strong support team behind her and describes her mum as her "right-hand woman" in the event.

The only time she’ll be getting off the bike is to use the toilet. Everything else over the 24 hours, including eating, will be done on the bike.

Keenan chose the echo bike because it is a challenging piece of equipment to use and admits "you either love it or hate it - and I love it".

"We’ll see if I still love it at the end," she said.

Craig Keenan. Photo: Tayler Mutton

Her father Craig is also planning to hop on the bike, Keenan says.

Craig is very proud of Jacqueline for coming up with the fundraising idea.

"She’s done it all on her own ... the only pressure now is she has to bike for 24 hours," he said.

Craig said he didn’t know much about MND before he was diagnosed.

He said his diagnosis in January came as a surprise.

"There’s no real tests for motor neuron disease. There’s a number of other things they have to eliminate first."

Craig Keenan’s vintage red Jaguar. Photo: Tayler Mutton

Craig thought he may have had a pinched nerve in his back since his legs were being affected.

Jacqueline described her father as a fit and healthy "motorhead" who has four vintage cars he works on.

There is no cure for MND but Motor Neuron Disease New Zealand provides support for people affected by it and supports research.

Up to 400 people live with the disease at any one time in New Zealand.

Motor Neuron Disease New Zealand regional support advisor Jasmine Chua said fundraisers are important for their financial support and to raise awareness.

She describes motor neuron disease as a "debilitating illness".

"The worry of her getting tired and having to pace herself is very much the day-to-day concern of people with motor neuron disease," Chua said.