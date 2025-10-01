24-year-old man in court after alleged assault

A man is set to appear in court today after allegedly assaulting a person in Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to a Sparks Rd property at 2.30am on Tuesday after a person was critically injured.

Police said a 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with causing grievous bodily harm in relation to the assault.

He was due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday.

The victim was now in a stable condition at Christchurch Hospital.

