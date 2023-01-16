2474 new Covid cases, 7 death in Canterbury areas

Photo: Getty Images

The Ministry of Health is reporting another drop in the number of Covid-19 cases this week.

Over the seven days there have been 19,215 new cases of the virus, more than 2000 less than the week before.

Of that total, more than a third - 7795 - were reinfections.

The seven-day rolling average of community cases was 2738, which was down compared to last Monday's average of 2996.

In Canterbury (including South Canterbury), there were 2474 new cases of Covid-19 and seven deaths to report.

Nationally, there are 57 new deaths of people with Covid in the last week.

There are 333 people are in hospital, including eight in intensive care or a high-dependency unit.

Of the deaths reported today, three were from Northland, 19 from the Auckland region, seven from Waikato, six from Bay of Plenty, two from Lakes, three from Hawke's Bay, one from Taranaki, three from MidCentral, one from Whanganui, three from Wellington region, one from Nelson Marlborough, seven from Canterbury and one from Southern.

One person was less than 10 years old, one aged between 10 and 19 years, two were in their 30s, three in their 40s, seven in their 50s, six in their 60s, 14 in their 70s, 16 in their 80s and seven were aged over 90. Of these people, 27 were women and 30 were men, the ministry said.

Source: Ministry of Health

Last week on Monday, the ministry reported 2424 new cases of Covid in the community.

It also announced the XBB.1.5 variant, known as Kraken, had been detected in New Zealand.

It descends from the Omicron XBB subvariant, which is itself a cross between two earlier strains: BA.2.75 and BA.2.10.1.