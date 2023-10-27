28-year-old arrested after alleged six-month burglary spree

A 28-year-old Christchurch man has been arrested in relation to 15 burglaries across the city.

Detective James McCoy said the Tactical Crime Unit arrested the man after he allegedly carried out the burglaries between May and October.

"The burglaries mainly occurred at small businesses such as cafés and restaurants, causing significant disruption for business owners.

"We would like to remind the public of the benefits of having quality CCTV systems and alarms installed at businesses and residential addresses.

"These are a means to either deter offenders or provide police with viable lines of enquiry to identify offenders."