2910 new Covid cases in Canterbury

Photo: Getty Images

Community cases of Covid-19 are continuing to decline, with 15,871 to report in New Zealand today, including 2910 in Canterbury areas, a drop of more than 550 cases.

Yesterday, there were 18,423 new cases nationally and 3469 in the Canterbury/ South Canterbury DHB regions.

Some 899 people are in hospital today, including 60 in Canterbury. There are 27 people in intensive care or a high dependency unit nationally.

There are 13 new deaths to report, which takes the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid to 234 and the 7-day rolling average of reported deaths to 11.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said four people who died were from the Auckland region, four from Wellington and one each from the Bay of Plenty, Waikato, Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki and MidCentral regions.

One of these people was aged in their 30s, three in their 60s, five in their 70s, three people in their 80s, and one person in their 90s. Eight were men and five were women.

Location of new community cases (PCR & RAT): Northland (558), Auckland (2,982), Waikato (1,432), Bay of Plenty (1,024), Lakes (420), Hawke’s Bay (873), MidCentral (814), Whanganui (330), Taranaki (591), Tairāwhiti (224), Wairarapa (251), Capital and Coast (1,063), Hutt Valley (567), Nelson Marlborough (519), Canterbury (2,659), South Canterbury (251), Southern (1245), West Coast (59); Unknown (9)

There are 29 new cases at the border.

Cases in hospital: total number 899: Northland: 25; North Shore: 150; Middlemore: 209; Auckland: 151; Waikato: 78; Bay of Plenty: 43; Lakes: 13; Tairāwhiti: 3, Hawke’s Bay: 40; Taranaki: 13; Whanganui: 1; MidCentral: 21; Hutt Valley: 12; Capital and Coast: 42; Wairarapa: 3; Nelson Marlborough: 13; Canterbury: 57; South Canterbury: 3; West Coast: 1; Southern: 21

The average age of current hospitalisations is 58.

While the numbers in hospital are down, the ministry said every hospitalisation was "a reminder of the importance of getting vaccinated to prevent severe illness from Covid-19.

"There is a much lower risk of being hospitalised if you are up to date with your vaccinations, which for Omicron includes a third or booster dose."