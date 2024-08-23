30-year-old from Christchurch named NZ's young butcher of the year

Sam Weller competes in the Young Butcher of the Year event. Photo: Supplied

A 30-year-old butcher from Christchurch was crowned Pact Packaging Young Butcher of the Year after an intense meat-cutting contest Thursday night.

Sam Weller from New World Ravenswood beat out five other finalists in a two-hour marathon where they prepared cuts such as a beef t-bone, chicken leg and the mystery cut of lamb saddle. The butchers were judged for their skills including speed, organisation, health and safety and how clean bones were at the end. Weller's victory secured her a spot to compete next year in Paris against the world's top butchers.

"It has been a lot of hard work getting here and there were lots of times that I didn't think I would achieve this," said Weller, who won the World Champion Butcher Apprentice in 2018.

The competition was a nail biter for Weller. At one point, she looked over and saw her competitor was onto the chicken "which we always leave until last and I panicked," she said.

Year on year competitor skills have been increasing as more young butchers vie for the nation's top award, said Weller, who thanked her family for putting up with lots of meat-slicing practice over the years.

"It's a team effort," she added.

Head judge and butchery training advisor at Skills4Work in Auckland, Peter Martin, had seen Weller's determination to improve each year she competed in the annual competition.

"The competitors presented some fantastic displays, but what set Sam apart was her back-of-house work - she left really clean bones, and her finishing standard was excellent," Martin said.

Anton Rameka. Photo: Retail Meat New Zealand

Anton Rameka from New World Regent in Whangarei was awarded the ANZCO Foods Butcher Apprentice of the Year. It was his fourth attempt at the competition. "The difference for me today was my creative side came out. I'm usually organised so that helps a lot, but keeping my calm really ensured I finished strong today," said Rameka.

As part of their prize, Weller and Rameka are off to the Olympics of butchery, the World Butchers' Challenge in 2025, which will be held in Paris.

"I've always really loved meat and loved knowing where things come from," said Weller, of her surprising path that will give her a shot at one of the world's top butcher prizes.

She started out serving customers at a butcher in New World before moving onto sausage making. Weller was then offered an apprenticeship and the rest is history.

"Most of the people you actually see coming through these competitions are from New World and PAK'nSAVE and a few from Countdown this year," said Weller.

"I do believe they have good training programs and if they have a good manager training them," she added.