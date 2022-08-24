337 new Covid cases, one more death in Canterbury

Image: Getty

There are 337 new community cases of Covid-19 in Canterbury today, and another person in the region has died with the virus.

Nationally there are 3140 new community cases - including 37 in South Canterbury. There are 373 people in New Zealand hospitals with the virus, including six in intensive care, 40 in Canterbury hospitals and three in South Canterbury hospitals.

The Ministry of Health says the seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 3303 – last Wednesday it was 3975.

The seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations today is 436 – last Wednesday it was 541.

There are 228 new cases in the Southern DHB area today. Yesterday there were 216 new cases.

Of the deaths reported today, five were from Auckland, three were from Waikato, two were from Bay of Plenty, two were from Hawke's Bay, one was from Whanganui, two were from Nelson Marlborough, one was from Canterbury and one person was from Southern.

Two people were in their 60s, six were in their 70s, six were in their 80s and three were aged over 90.

Seven were women and 10 were men.

Cases in hospital: Northland: 6; Waitematā: 52; Counties Manukau: 25; Auckland: 54; Waikato: 62; Bay of Plenty: 16; Lakes: 11; Hawke’s Bay: 17; MidCentral: 20; Whanganui: 2; Taranaki: 10; Tairawhiti: 0; Wairarapa: 8; Capital & Coast: 14; Hutt Valley: 18; Nelson Marlborough: 7; Canterbury: 40; West Coast: 1; South Canterbury: 3; Southern: 7.

- ODT Online/NZ Herald