A 3.4 magnitude quake caused "light" shaking in Christchurch yesterday.

Geonet said the shake struck at 5.02pm on Thursday.

It was centred 5km east of Christchurch at a depth of 10km.

More than 3780 people reported they felt the quake to Geonet.

The shaking was described on social media as a "decent wee shuffle" and a "short, sharp jolt".