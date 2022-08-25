342 new Covid cases, three more deaths in Canterbury

gettyimages-1362359164.jpg Photo: File image

There are 342 new community cases of Covid-19 in Canterbury today and another three people in the region have died with the virus.

Across New Zealand there were 2780 new community cases reported on Thursday and 336 people in hospital with the virus, including six in intensive care, 37 in Canterbury hospitals and one in a South Canterbury hospital.

A further 20 deaths were reported in New Zealand today. Of those deaths, five were from Northland, two were from Auckland region, four were from Waikato, two were from Taranaki, four were from MidCentral, three were from Canterbury. One was in their 30s, two were in their 60s, eight were in their 70s, six were in their 80s and three were aged over 90. Of these people, 13 were women and seven were men.

The total number of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19 is now 1845. The seven-day rolling average increase in total deaths attributable to the virus is seven.

There are currently 21,420 active cases in the New Zealand community. Of today's cases, 142 had recently travelled overseas.

The seven-day rolling average of community cases is 3061, while last Thursday it was 3930.

The cases in hospital are in Northland: 5; Waitematā: 43; Counties Manukau: 26; Auckland: 53; Waikato: 58; Bay of Plenty: 10; Lakes: 10; Hawke's Bay: 17; MidCentral: 15; Whanganui: 1; Taranaki: 8; Tairawhiti: 0; Wairarapa: 8; Capital & Coast: 13; Hutt Valley: 14; Nelson Marlborough: 8; Canterbury: 37; West Coast: 1; South Canterbury: 1; and Southern: 8.

The seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations today is 416 - last Thursday it was 527.