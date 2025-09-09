4000 cases of under-18s being kept in cells last year

Children should not be put in police cells as it puts them at risk of self-harm, the Children's Commissioner says. File photo: Getty Images

The Children's Commissioner has renewed her call for an end to young people being held in police cells, with new figures showing more than 4000 instances of under-18-year-olds being detained in cells in the past year.

The statistics were detailed in Police Minister Mark Mitchell's responses to parliamentary questions by Labour MP Duncan Webb.

The longest time a young person was held in custody was eight nights.

Last month, a Christchurch mother said authorities had failed her 15-year-old son who was held in police cells for six nights before being transferred to Oranga Tamariki custody.

Mitchell said there were 4093 instances of custody involving individuals under the age of 18 in the past 12 months.

"Of these, 304 were defined as children (aged 13 years or younger). The longest consecutive time a child was held in custody was 43 hours, spanning two nights," he said.

"The remaining 3789 custodies involved young persons (aged 14 to 17 years inclusive). The longest consecutive time a young person was held in custody was 190 hours, spanning eight nights."

Police Minister Mark Mitchell. Photo: RNZ / Mark Papalii

Children's Commissioner Claire Achmad said young people should not be held in police cells, which put them at risk of self-harm.

"Over time I have been really concerned we have seen increasing numbers of children held in police cells over the past few years. I'm also concerned about the length of time children are being held in police cells," she said.

"Police cells are inherently adult environments and we know that often when children are held in police cells they are already children who perhaps have a higher risk of mental health issues, they may have communication difficulties or a disability.

"Even one or two nights in a police cell, that is a long time for a child to be held in an adult environment.

"When it comes to a child spending multiple nights, and recently we've had a situation of a child spending six nights in a police cell, we just can't keep going this way."

Children's Commissioner Claire Achmad. Photo: RNZ

Mitchell told RNZ youth offenders were in custody because they posed a risk to themselves or others.

"Police have very high standards and a proud record of providing world-class custody services," he said.

"However, it is important that youth offenders be transferred to youth justice facilities as quickly as possible."

Children's Minister Karen Chhour said this year's Budget included a $33 million investment in safety and quality improvements at youth justice facilities, as well as better transitional support for young serious offenders.

"I believe this investment will reduce the number of young people being held in police custody for an extended period of time," she said.

"It is also important to acknowledge that the safety of the community and victims must also be of the highest priority.

"When a young person commits a serious crime that warrants the courts to rule that they should be held in custody, this decision is made in collaboration with Oranga Tamariki and police."

Children's Minister Karen Chhour. Photo: RNZ

Chhour said young people in custody were supported daily by Oranga Tamariki.

"I recently visited Manukau police station to view where young people are held, as well as the day rooms these young people have access to.

"I was hugely impressed by the professionalism of their staff, as well as by the strong working relationship between Oranga Tamariki and police," she said.

The Christchurch mother whose 15-year-old son was held in police cells for six nights previously told RNZ the practice should not be allowed.

Her son's mental health deteriorated and he tried to take his life on the first night in custody, she said.

She said it was the second time he had spent multiple days in police cells; in June he spent seven days in the cells before being transferred to Oranga Tamariki care.

"Speaking from our experience I don't think it should be allowed. If there are no spaces in OT care he should be released home. I get some youth don't have that privilege," the mother said.

Achmad wanted the government to invest in more iwi and community-based remand options for children while they waited for Youth Court hearings.