42yo Christchurch man arrested on child exploitation charges

A Christchurch man is facing online child exploitation charges, following a tip-off from United States social media platforms.

The 42-year-old was due to appear at the district court yesterday afternoon, after being arrested during a search of his Linwood home.

The US companies notified Customs about objectionable video files a New Zealander had allegedly uploaded to social media messenger apps.

Customs spokesman Simon Peterson said the man refused to provide officers with the pin code to his cellphone during the search.

"Despite this man failing to comply with our request, Customs investigators were able to analyse the phone's SD card. This confirmed he was in possession of numerous videos of child sexual abuse, and he was arrested on site," he said.

"We have detained the man's electronic devices for forensic examination. This may result in further charges."

The man has been charged with five counts of exporting, distributing and possessing objectionable publications, and a charge of failing to provide access to a computer system.