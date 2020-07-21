$4.4m needed to catch-up on surgeries in Canterbury

Photo: Geoff Sloan

Canterbury health authorities say they need $4.4 million to help catch up on missed surgeries during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Canterbury District Health Board was aiming to complete 1217 hip and knee replacement surgeries in 2019-20, but about 175 fewer than that were done due to the lockdown.

Christchurch Hospital orthopaedic surgeon Dr John McKie said they have essentially fallen short of the number they wanted to achieve.

He said without a plan, there would be another 175 patients who would not get surgery over the coming year.

As part of the Government's 2020 Budget, a one-off $282.5 million boost over three years was announced for a planned care catch-up campaign that included elective surgery.

CDHB planning, funding and decision support executive director, Carolyn Gullery, said the board made a recommendation to the Ministry of Health for part of the funding.

The $4.4 million would go towards 292 orthopaedic surgeries not completed in 2019-20, not just hips and knees. Gullery said patients who had surgeries postponed due to Covid-19 are currently on the wait list and surgeries are being completed in order of most urgent and longest wait.