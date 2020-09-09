4WD left teetering on edge of cliff after crash

A four-wheel-drive was left teetering on the edge of a cliff this morning after a crash, prompting fears it could fall onto the properties below.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Marine Drive, between James Drive and Black Rock Rd, near Diamond Harbour, at about 10am on Wednesday.

A fire crew from the Diamond Harbour station worked to stabilise the vehicle and secure it to the cliff face.

The driver has been safely removed from the vehicle.

Sergeant Franco Lovrich said the driver was "extremely lucky to not have any serious injuries".

He said the vehicle was "precariously perched on a pole", which was the only thing that saved it from going over the cliff.

The cause of the crash is being investigated. However, it is understood the driver may have had a medical event.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman at the scene said it appeared the four-wheel-drive had been driven off the road and no other vehicles were involved.

A St John ambulance treated the driver at the scene. Police were also speaking to the driver.

Marine Drive is open but police were directing traffic.

Photo: Geoff Sloan

Photo: Geoff Sloan