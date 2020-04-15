5 new Covid-19 cases in Canterbury, total now 144.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the Canterbury District Health Board area has risen by five in the last 24 hours, with the region's total now standing at 144.

There have been no further deaths in New Zealand.

During Wednesday's update, Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield revealed there have been 20 new cases of Covid-19 nationwide since yesterday made up of six confirmed cases and 14 probable cases.

The CDHB area continues to have the fifth-highest number of cases behind Southern, Waitemata, Auckland and Waikato district health board areas.

The South Canterbury District Health Board area has 13 positive Covid-19 cases, one more than yesterday.

The combined total of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand is 1386.

There are now 728 recoveries, an increase of 100 since yesterday. The combined total of recoveries is at 1336.

Thirteen people are in hospital and three are in ICU.

Yesterday, New Zealand had its deadliest day, with four people announced as having died from the virus. Three were from the Rosewood rest home cluster and a man in his 70s died in Wellington.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed during Wednesday's update all Government ministers and public sector chief executives will take a 20 per cent pay cut for six months.

Ms Ardern said she knew the decision to take a pay cut would not affect the government books, but leadership had to come from the top.

"If there was every a time to close the gap between different positions, it's now."

The prime minister also said a media rescue package would be considered soon by ministers, and there was also longer-scale work that would come out further down the track.

She said the government was spending a lot of money advertising about Covid-19, but had to be where the people were - and that included social media.

"Whether we like it or not, that's where the public are, and we need to reach them."

She did not want to give any more details about media packages ahead of them being announced, but said they would not be a surprise to the sector.