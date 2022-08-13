Saturday, 13 August 2022

518 new Covid cases, three deaths in Canterbury

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    corona_yellow_17.jpg

    Photo: Getty Images
    Photo: Getty Images
    There are 518 new community cases of Covid-19 in Canterbury areas and three deaths.

    In a statement this afternoon, the Ministry of Health reported 3650 new community cases nationally,  27 deaths and 546 people in hospital.

    The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 4418 - last Saturday it was 5608.

    The seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations is 594 - last Saturday it was 703.

    There are now a total of 1750 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

    The latest deaths include seven people from the Auckland region, three each from Hawke's Bay, MidCentral and Canterbury, two each from Waikato, Lakes, Taranki and Whanganui and one each from Southern, Wellington and Northland.

    Three people were aged in their 50s, two in their 60s, seven in their 70s, 12 in their 80s and three were over 90. Of these people, 16 were women and 11 were men.

    Hospitalisations

    Total number 546: Northland: 28; Waitematā: 68; Counties Manukau: 57; Auckland: 58; Waikato: 60; Bay of Plenty: 19; Lakes: 9; Hawke’s Bay: 39; MidCentral: 12; Whanganui: 8; Taranaki: 9; Tairawhiti: 1; Wairarapa: 13; Capital & Coast: 20; Hutt Valley: 9; Nelson Marlborough: 8; Canterbury: 85; West Coast: 1; South Canterbury: 14; Southern: 28.

    There are 10 people being treated in intensive care or a high-dependency unit.

    Community cases 

    comm_cases_moh_aug13.png

    Source: Ministry of Health
    Source: Ministry of Health

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter