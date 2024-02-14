51yo first-timer makes Manu World Champs

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A 51-year-old first-timer has made a big splash in Christchurch, earning her a place at the Manu World Champs in Auckland next month.
Tania Veronese-Cowell flung herself off a 3m diving board during the regional heats at Jellie Park over the weekend.
She'd last been on a diving board four decades ago.
The manu can be executed from a 1m or 3m diving board, with Veronese-Cowell opting for the 3m.
While there were quite a few female competitors in Wellington and Hamilton, only three women competed in Christchurch.
Said organiser Scott Rice: “It’s definitely a bit of a male-dominated sport at the moment but there’s talented women out there.
He said people from across the South Island travelled to the Christchurch qualifier.
-With RNZ