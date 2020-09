Photo: File

One lucky person from Canterbury won $5.5 million after winning Powerball and Lotto First Division last night.

The person, who bought the ticket through the MyLotto app, scooped $5 million from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division in Wednesday night’s draw.

Another player also won $500,000 in First Division after buying a ticket at Mayfield Superette in Auckland.

Lotto winners should phone 0800 695 6886 to find out the best way to claim their prize.