5690 new Covid cases, 10 deaths

There are 5690 new community cases of Covid-19 to report today and 10 deaths.

Today’s seven-day rolling average of cases is 8355, while the seven-day rolling average of cases as at last Monday was 7986, the Ministry of Health revealed in its daily update.

The deaths being reported today include people who have died over the past three days. Delays to reporting can be associated with people dying with Covid-19, rather than from Covid-19, and Covid being discovered only after they have died.

The MoH stated that one of the deaths previously reported of a child under 9 years of age has now been assessed as one where Covid-19 is not a contributing factor, and this death has now been removed from the tally.

Today's deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 683 and the 7-day rolling average of reported deaths is 12.

Of the people whose deaths being reported today, one person was from the Auckland region; one from Counties Manukau; two from Waikato; one from Hawkes Bay; one from MidCentral; one from Whanganui; one from the Wairarapa; one from Canterbury; and one from Southern.

One person was in their 40s; one was in their 60s; two were in their 70s; five were in their 80s and one person was over 90.

Three were male and seven were female.

There are currently 514 people with Covid-19 in hospital, 18 of these are in ICU or HDU.

Cases in hospital: total number 514: Northland: 43; Waitemata: 77; Counties Manukau: 71; Auckland: 88; Waikato: 34; Bay of Plenty: 27; Lakes: 4; Tairāwhiti: 2, Hawke’s Bay: 11; Taranaki: 8; Whanganui: 4; MidCentral: 2; Wairarapa: 5; Hutt Valley: 13; Capital and Coast: 9; Nelson Marlborough: 9; Canterbury: 68; South Canterbury: 6; West Coast: 1; Southern: 32

There are 1013 new community cases in the Canterbury DHB area to report today.

The Ministry of Health's website shows there are currently 9889 active cases of the virus in the district, the most of any DHB area in the country.

Location of new community cases (PCR & RAT): Northland (174), Auckland region (1,467), Waikato (361), Bay of Plenty (199), Lakes (95), Hawke’s Bay (199), MidCentral (234), Whanganui (75), Taranaki (139), Tairāwhiti (56), Wairarapa (55), Capital and Coast (348), Hutt Valley (148), Nelson Marlborough (177), Canterbury (1,013), South Canterbury (112), Southern (766), West Coast (70), Unknown (2)