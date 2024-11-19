60-year-old charged with arson after Christchurch fires

A Christchurch man has been charged after four fires were lit over one night in the Woolston area.

Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews were called to the rubbish bin blazes in the early hours of Sunday, November 10.

"Four fires had been started in rubbish bins and one of them spread to a nearby building, causing extensive damage," a police spokesperson said.

"A 60-year-old Christchurch man was arrested yesterday, as a result of CCTV footage and information provided by members of the public.

"He has been charged with four counts of arson, two of intentional damage, and two other unrelated dishonesty offences.

"He appeared in court on 13 November and is scheduled to reappear on 5 December.

"Police would like to thank all those members of our community who provided information which led to this arrest."