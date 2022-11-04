61-year-old who died after Cashel St assault named

The man who died following an assault in central Christchurch on October 18 has been named.

Anthony Michael Kelly, 61, of Christchurch, was assaulted at City Mall on Cashel St just after 6pm.

Last Friday, police confirmed the 61-year-old, who was taken to Christchurch Hospital in critical condition, had since died but did not name him at the time.

An 18-year-old was charged with allegedly wounding Kelly with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

"Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. As this matter is before the courts, Police are unable to comment further," a police spokesperson said.

A the time of Kelly's death, police said further charges would be considered. Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident were also ongoing.

-Additional reporting Sam Sherwood and Nathan Morton, NZ Herald