839 new Covid cases, two deaths in Canterbury

The Ministry of Health has reported two more Covid-related deaths and 839 new cases in Canterbury today.

Across New Zealand there were 5554 new community cases on Wednesday, with 76 of them in South Canterbury.

There are 368 people in hospital with the virus and the ministry reported another 11 deaths today. Of the 11, one person was from Northland, two were from the Auckland region, one was from Waikato, one from Hawke’s Bay, one from MidCentral, one from the Wellington region, two from Canterbury and two from Southern. Two were in their 60s, five were in their 70s, one in their 80s, and three were aged over 90. Seven were women and four were men.

The total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 is 1359 and the seven-day rolling average is 13.

Of the 368 people in hospital, seven are in HDU or ICU, while 48 are in Canterbury DHB hospitals and two are in South Canterbury hospitals.

The other cases in hospital are in Northland: 9; Waitematā: 41; Counties Manukau: 28; Auckland: 62; Waikato: 39; Bay of Plenty: 15; Lakes: 0; Tairāwhiti: 1; Hawke’s Bay: 5; Taranaki: 7; Whanganui: 2; MidCentral: 29; Wairarapa: 4; Hutt Valley: 29; Capital and Coast: 21; Nelson Marlborough: 10; West Coast: 0; and Southern: 16.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers is 5777 - while last Wednesday it was 6035. There were 70 new imported cases today.

Today's new community cases are in Northland (138), Auckland (1,659), Waikato (372), Bay of Plenty (194), Lakes (76), Hawke’s Bay (179), MidCentral (223), Whanganui (54), Taranaki (188), Tairāwhiti (46), Wairarapa (71), Capital and Coast (506), Hutt Valley (219), Nelson Marlborough (227), Canterbury (839), South Canterbury (76), Southern (442), West Coast (40). The locations of five cases are unknown.

There are now 40,365 active community cases in New Zealand.

Ministry's plea to 'help us get through winter'

As Covid continues to circulate in the community, the ministry says winter respiratory illnesses, like flu, are starting to put additional pressure on the health system.

"We’ve been planning for a challenging winter and are working with our regional colleagues to manage capacity and demand, prioritise urgent care and deliver as much planned care as possible," the ministry said.

"We need everyone to do their bit to help us get through winter. We’d like to encourage everyone to get their flu vaccine this year, which can help protect against four different strains of the virus and reduce the need for hospitalisation.

"We also want to encourage everyone to get vaccinated against Covid-19; wear a mask; physically distance; practise good hand hygiene; and don’t go out if you are unwell but get tested and self-report the result - whether positive or negative - on My COVID Record.

"This helps us to understand the spread of Covid-19 and where to direct our public health resources."