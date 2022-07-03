886 new Covid cases in Canterbury, two deaths

Getty Images

There are 886 new community cases of Covid-19 in Canterbury areas reported and two more deaths.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Health said that nationally, there were 4924 new community cases.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today was 6895, compared with 4908 last Sunday.

Eleven deaths nationally have been recorded: three each from Southern and the Auckland regions, two each from Canterbury and MidCentral, and one from Taranaki.

Two people were aged in their 60s, two in their 70s, four in their 80s, and three over 90. Five were women and six were men.

Today’s reported deaths, which occurred over the past three days, take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid to 1560 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 14.

Hospitalisations

There are 424 people in hospital today, compared with 332 the same day last week.

Seven people were being treated in intensive care or a high dependency unit.

Total number 424: Northland: 7; Waitematā: 106; Counties Manukau: 33; Auckland: 41; Waikato: 46; Bay of Plenty: 4; Lakes: 23; Hawke’s Bay: 11; MidCentral: 11; Whanganui: 3; Taranaki: 0; Tairawhiti: 2; Wairarapa: 5; Capital and Coast: 38; Hutt Valley: 8; Nelson Marlborough: 7; Canterbury: 54; South Canterbury: 4; West Coast: 2; Southern: 19.

Community cases

Source: Ministry of Health

- ODT Online