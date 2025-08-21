9.3% pay rise for ECan chief executive

Dr Stefanie Rixecker. Photo: ECan

The chief executive of Environment Canterbury got a 9.3% pay raise in the last financial year.

Dr Stefanie Rixecker's remuneration is now $479,206 - $40,790 higher than the year before.

The pay rise was “both appropriate and deserved”, ECan’s outgoing chairperson, Craig Pauling told The Press.

“It is important to our council that we have a high-performing and respected chief executive at the helm, including during this significant time of change for local government."

ECan’s Chief Executive, Employment, Performance and Remuneration Committee determines Rixecker’s pay but the full council makes the final call.

“Regional government is operating in an increasingly complex and political environment,” Pauling told The Press.

“With that comes increasing demand on our chief executive to lead through this time and to represent the council and staff at both a regional and national level.”