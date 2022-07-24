Sunday, 24 July 2022

941 new Covid cases in Canterbury

    There are 941 community cases of Covid-19 and no deaths to report in Canterbury DHB areas today.

    In a statement this afternoon, the Ministry of Health said nationally, there were 5535 community cases, 720 current hospitalisations and 14 deaths.

    The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 8563.

    The Ministry said the latest deaths happened in the past four days and take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid to 1990. The seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 24.

    Deaths reported today include three from the Auckland region, three from Waikato, four from Hawke’s Bay, and one each from Taranaki,  MidCentral,  Wellington and Southern DHBs.

    Six people were aged in their 80s and eight were over 90. Of these people, 11 were women and three were men.

    Hospitalisations

    Total number 720: Northland: 18; Waitematā: 96; Counties Manukau: 63; Auckland: 82; Waikato: 60; Bay of Plenty: 40; Lakes: 11; Hawke’s Bay: 32; MidCentral: 40; Whanganui: 13; Taranaki: 16; Tairawhiti: 2; Wairarapa: 6; Capital & Coast/Hutt: 61; Nelson Marlborough: 11; Canterbury/West Coast: 132; South Canterbury: 13; Southern: 24.

    Nationally, there are 21 people in intensive care or a high-dependency unit. 

    Community cases 

