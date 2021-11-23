977 jabs until 90% of South Island has first vaccine dose

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Ministry of Health data shows, as of Monday, the Nelson-Marlborough DHB has surpassed the milestone and 74 more South Canterbury residents need to get a jab for the DHB to reach it too.
And the West Coast DHB continues to fall behind, with 903 people still required to get a vaccine for 90 per cent. It currently sits at 76.2 per cent double dosed.
The Canterbury DHB is leading the way on full vaccination in the South Island, with 85.3 per cent.
It's closely followed by the Southern DHB on 85.0 per cent.
The West Coast DHB has been lagging behind since the start of the rollout and has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country.
But vaccination numbers are expected to rise as local MP Damien O'Connor has reportedly visited Christian community Gloriavale and delivered a firm and clear message that all eligible New Zealanders needed to get vaccinated to beat Covid.
Meanwhile, South Island businesses are pushing double vaccinations to get support for the Orange traffic light.
The Government has announced no region will go straight into Green when the traffic light system comes into effect.
Business and DHBs are getting behind the "90 per cent for the South campaign".
How close is each DHB to 90%?
|Territorial Authority
|Population
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|% First Dose
|% Second Dose
|Ashburton District
|27,424
|25,396
|22,112
|93%
|81%
|Auckland
|1,383,804
|1,280,677
|1,187,492
|93%
|86%
|Buller District
|8,272
|6,999
|6,009
|85%
|73%
|Carterton District
|8,259
|7,496
|6,642
|91%
|80%
|Central Hawke's Bay District
|11,838
|10,512
|9,292
|89%
|78%
|Central Otago District
|19,636
|18,177
|16,661
|93%
|85%
|Chatham Islands Territory
|180
|224
|212
|124%
|118%
|Christchurch City
|322,365
|303,614
|267,925
|94%
|83%
|Clutha District
|14,979
|13,112
|11,324
|88%
|76%
|Dunedin City
|110,495
|104,977
|96,725
|95%
|88%
|Far North District
|56,422
|45,236
|38,681
|80%
|69%
|Gisborne District
|40,638
|33,890
|28,910
|83%
|71%
|Gore District
|10,754
|9,303
|8,190
|87%
|76%
|Grey District
|11,412
|9,867
|8,578
|86%
|75%
|Hamilton City
|137,530
|127,338
|114,775
|93%
|83%
|Hastings District
|69,386
|61,489
|53,953
|89%
|78%
|Hauraki District
|17,324
|14,340
|12,648
|83%
|73%
|Horowhenua District
|28,824
|24,791
|21,783
|86%
|76%
|Hurunui District
|10,818
|9,565
|8,491
|88%
|78%
|Invercargill City
|45,988
|40,560
|35,855
|88%
|78%
|Kaikoura District
|3,473
|2,935
|2,617
|85%
|75%
|Kaipara District
|20,198
|16,447
|14,285
|81%
|71%
|Kapiti Coast District
|47,238
|42,459
|38,918
|90%
|82%
|Kawerau District
|6,115
|4,602
|3,719
|75%
|61%
|Lower Hutt City
|90,426
|81,571
|74,042
|90%
|82%
|Mackenzie District
|4,141
|3,625
|3,128
|88%
|76%
|Manawatu District
|25,555
|23,078
|20,544
|90%
|80%
|Marlborough District
|41,136
|38,033
|34,524
|92%
|84%
|Masterton District
|22,673
|20,138
|17,528
|89%
|77%
|Matamata-Piako District
|29,220
|25,690
|22,758
|88%
|78%
|Napier City
|54,392
|48,017
|42,667
|88%
|78%
|Nelson City
|44,843
|40,134
|36,260
|89%
|81%
|New Plymouth District
|68,211
|60,151
|52,676
|88%
|77%
|Opotiki District
|7,289
|5,679
|4,791
|78%
|66%
|Otorohanga District
|7,960
|6,702
|5,741
|84%
|72%
|Palmerston North City
|70,542
|64,555
|57,780
|92%
|82%
|Porirua City
|47,711
|42,659
|38,133
|89%
|80%
|Queenstown-Lakes District
|35,862
|35,831
|32,449
|100%
|90%
|Rangitikei District
|12,700
|10,839
|9,666
|85%
|76%
|Rotorua District
|58,120
|49,522
|43,035
|85%
|74%
|Ruapehu District
|9,938
|7,834
|6,606
|79%
|66%
|Selwyn District
|53,318
|53,442
|47,593
|100%
|89%
|South Taranaki District
|20,389
|17,431
|14,949
|85%
|73%
|South Waikato District
|19,634
|16,135
|13,466
|82%
|69%
|South Wairarapa District
|9,607
|8,829
|7,978
|92%
|83%
|Southland District
|25,076
|21,397
|18,487
|85%
|74%
|Stratford District
|7,523
|6,372
|5,553
|85%
|74%
|Tararua District
|15,008
|12,693
|11,014
|85%
|73%
|Tasman District
|45,613
|39,786
|35,714
|87%
|78%
|Taupo District
|32,192
|27,524
|24,233
|85%
|75%
|Tauranga City
|121,638
|108,664
|95,981
|89%
|79%
|Thames-Coromandel District
|26,266
|22,716
|20,548
|86%
|78%
|Timaru District
|41,101
|36,782
|33,314
|89%
|81%
|Unknown
|127,342
|105,586
|93,324
|83%
|73%
|Upper Hutt City
|36,899
|34,022
|30,781
|92%
|83%
|Waikato District
|63,219
|56,410
|50,309
|89%
|80%
|Waimakariri District
|52,773
|47,771
|41,695
|91%
|79%
|Waimate District
|6,937
|6,076
|5,375
|88%
|77%
|Waipa District
|46,645
|42,797
|38,975
|92%
|84%
|Wairoa District
|6,304
|5,095
|4,422
|81%
|70%
|Waitaki District
|19,323
|16,937
|15,136
|88%
|78%
|Waitomo District
|7,762
|6,566
|5,559
|85%
|72%
|Wellington City
|178,565
|171,111
|159,637
|96%
|89%
|Western Bay of Plenty District
|45,702
|39,995
|35,327
|88%
|77%
|Westland District
|7,100
|6,208
|5,393
|87%
|76%
|Whakatane District
|30,432
|23,803
|20,452
|78%
|67%
|Whanganui District
|39,902
|33,402
|29,655
|84%
|74%
|Whangarei District
|78,696
|67,280
|59,344
|85%
|75%
|Grand Total
|4,209,057
|3,812,894
|3,442,339
|91%
|82%
Source: Ministry of Health (November 17)