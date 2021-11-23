977 jabs until 90% of South Island has first vaccine dose

Photo: File / Getty Images

Just 977 people need to get their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine before the entire South Island reaches 90 per cent jabbed.

Ministry of Health data shows, as of Monday, the Nelson-Marlborough DHB has surpassed the milestone and 74 more South Canterbury residents need to get a jab for the DHB to reach it too.

And the West Coast DHB continues to fall behind, with 903 people still required to get a vaccine for 90 per cent. It currently sits at 76.2 per cent double dosed.

The Canterbury DHB is leading the way on full vaccination in the South Island, with 85.3 per cent.

It's closely followed by the Southern DHB on 85.0 per cent.

The West Coast DHB has been lagging behind since the start of the rollout and has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

But vaccination numbers are expected to rise as local MP Damien O'Connor has reportedly visited Christian community Gloriavale and delivered a firm and clear message that all eligible New Zealanders needed to get vaccinated to beat Covid.

Meanwhile, South Island businesses are pushing double vaccinations to get support for the Orange traffic light.

The Government has announced no region will go straight into Green when the traffic light system comes into effect.

Business and DHBs are getting behind the "90 per cent for the South campaign".

How close is each DHB to 90%?

Fully vaccinated

Fully vaccinated Partly vaccinated

Waitematā 87.6% 5.6% 90% Reached! Auckland 90.6% 5.0% Reached! Counties Manukau 84.8% 7.0% Reached! Northland 73.9% 10.0% 9,782 to go Waikato 81.4% 8.7% Reached! Bay of Plenty 78.2% 9.8% 4,238 to go Tairāwhiti 73.4% 11.6% 2,121 to go Lakes 76.3% 10.1% 3,375 to go Taranaki 78.6% 10.2% 1,229 to go Hawke's Bay 79.7% 9.7% 868 to go Whanganui 76.5% 9.0% 2,595 to go MidCentral 81.8% 9.1% Reached! Hutt Valley 84.0% 7.5% Reached! Wairarapa 81.3% 10.0% Reached! Capital and Coast 88.5% 6.0% Reached! Nelson Marlborough 82.0% 8.0% Reached! West Coast 76.2% 10.5% 903 to go Canterbury 85.3% 9.1% Reached! South Canterbury 82.0% 7.8% 74 to go Southern 85.0% 8.0% Reached!

Territorial Authority Population First Dose Second Dose % First Dose % Second Dose Ashburton District 27,424 25,396 22,112 93% 81% Auckland 1,383,804 1,280,677 1,187,492 93% 86% Buller District 8,272 6,999 6,009 85% 73% Carterton District 8,259 7,496 6,642 91% 80% Central Hawke's Bay District 11,838 10,512 9,292 89% 78% Central Otago District 19,636 18,177 16,661 93% 85% Chatham Islands Territory 180 224 212 124% 118% Christchurch City 322,365 303,614 267,925 94% 83% Clutha District 14,979 13,112 11,324 88% 76% Dunedin City 110,495 104,977 96,725 95% 88% Far North District 56,422 45,236 38,681 80% 69% Gisborne District 40,638 33,890 28,910 83% 71% Gore District 10,754 9,303 8,190 87% 76% Grey District 11,412 9,867 8,578 86% 75% Hamilton City 137,530 127,338 114,775 93% 83% Hastings District 69,386 61,489 53,953 89% 78% Hauraki District 17,324 14,340 12,648 83% 73% Horowhenua District 28,824 24,791 21,783 86% 76% Hurunui District 10,818 9,565 8,491 88% 78% Invercargill City 45,988 40,560 35,855 88% 78% Kaikoura District 3,473 2,935 2,617 85% 75% Kaipara District 20,198 16,447 14,285 81% 71% Kapiti Coast District 47,238 42,459 38,918 90% 82% Kawerau District 6,115 4,602 3,719 75% 61% Lower Hutt City 90,426 81,571 74,042 90% 82% Mackenzie District 4,141 3,625 3,128 88% 76% Manawatu District 25,555 23,078 20,544 90% 80% Marlborough District 41,136 38,033 34,524 92% 84% Masterton District 22,673 20,138 17,528 89% 77% Matamata-Piako District 29,220 25,690 22,758 88% 78% Napier City 54,392 48,017 42,667 88% 78% Nelson City 44,843 40,134 36,260 89% 81% New Plymouth District 68,211 60,151 52,676 88% 77% Opotiki District 7,289 5,679 4,791 78% 66% Otorohanga District 7,960 6,702 5,741 84% 72% Palmerston North City 70,542 64,555 57,780 92% 82% Porirua City 47,711 42,659 38,133 89% 80% Queenstown-Lakes District 35,862 35,831 32,449 100% 90% Rangitikei District 12,700 10,839 9,666 85% 76% Rotorua District 58,120 49,522 43,035 85% 74% Ruapehu District 9,938 7,834 6,606 79% 66% Selwyn District 53,318 53,442 47,593 100% 89% South Taranaki District 20,389 17,431 14,949 85% 73% South Waikato District 19,634 16,135 13,466 82% 69% South Wairarapa District 9,607 8,829 7,978 92% 83% Southland District 25,076 21,397 18,487 85% 74% Stratford District 7,523 6,372 5,553 85% 74% Tararua District 15,008 12,693 11,014 85% 73% Tasman District 45,613 39,786 35,714 87% 78% Taupo District 32,192 27,524 24,233 85% 75% Tauranga City 121,638 108,664 95,981 89% 79% Thames-Coromandel District 26,266 22,716 20,548 86% 78% Timaru District 41,101 36,782 33,314 89% 81% Unknown 127,342 105,586 93,324 83% 73% Upper Hutt City 36,899 34,022 30,781 92% 83% Waikato District 63,219 56,410 50,309 89% 80% Waimakariri District 52,773 47,771 41,695 91% 79% Waimate District 6,937 6,076 5,375 88% 77% Waipa District 46,645 42,797 38,975 92% 84% Wairoa District 6,304 5,095 4,422 81% 70% Waitaki District 19,323 16,937 15,136 88% 78% Waitomo District 7,762 6,566 5,559 85% 72% Wellington City 178,565 171,111 159,637 96% 89% Western Bay of Plenty District 45,702 39,995 35,327 88% 77% Westland District 7,100 6,208 5,393 87% 76% Whakatane District 30,432 23,803 20,452 78% 67% Whanganui District 39,902 33,402 29,655 84% 74% Whangarei District 78,696 67,280 59,344 85% 75% Grand Total 4,209,057 3,812,894 3,442,339 91% 82%

Source: Ministry of Health (November 17)