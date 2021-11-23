Tuesday, 23 November 2021

977 jabs until 90% of South Island has first vaccine dose

    Just 977 people need to get their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine before the entire South Island reaches 90 per cent jabbed.

    Ministry of Health data shows, as of Monday, the Nelson-Marlborough DHB has surpassed the milestone and 74 more South Canterbury residents need to get a jab for the DHB to reach it too.

    And the West Coast DHB continues to fall behind, with 903 people still required to get a vaccine for 90 per cent. It currently sits at 76.2 per cent double dosed.

    The Canterbury DHB is leading the way on full vaccination in the South Island, with 85.3 per cent.

    It's closely followed by the Southern DHB on 85.0 per cent.

    The West Coast DHB has been lagging behind since the start of the rollout and has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

    But vaccination numbers are expected to rise as local MP Damien O'Connor has reportedly visited Christian community Gloriavale and delivered a firm and clear message that all eligible New Zealanders needed to get vaccinated to beat Covid.

    Meanwhile, South Island businesses are pushing double vaccinations to get support for the Orange traffic light.

    The Government has announced no region will go straight into Green when the traffic light system comes into effect.

    Business and DHBs are getting behind the "90 per cent for the South campaign".

    How close is each DHB to 90%?

    •  
       Fully vaccinated
    •  
       Partly vaccinated
    Waitematā
    87.6%
    5.6%
    90%
    Reached!
    Auckland
    90.6%
    5.0%
     
    Reached!
    Counties Manukau
    84.8%
    7.0%
     
    Reached!
    Northland
    73.9%
    10.0%
     
    9,782
    to go
    Waikato
    81.4%
    8.7%
     
    Reached!
    Bay of Plenty
    78.2%
    9.8%
     
    4,238
    to go
    Tairāwhiti
    73.4%
    11.6%
     
    2,121
    to go
    Lakes
    76.3%
    10.1%
     
    3,375
    to go
    Taranaki
    78.6%
    10.2%
     
    1,229
    to go
    Hawke's Bay
    79.7%
    9.7%
     
    868
    to go
    Whanganui
    76.5%
    9.0%
     
    2,595
    to go
    MidCentral
    81.8%
    9.1%
     
    Reached!
    Hutt Valley
    84.0%
    7.5%
     
    Reached!
    Wairarapa
    81.3%
    10.0%
     
    Reached!
    Capital and Coast
    88.5%
    6.0%
     
    Reached!
    Nelson Marlborough
    82.0%
    8.0%
     
    Reached!
    West Coast
    76.2%
    10.5%
     
    903
    to go
    Canterbury
    85.3%
    9.1%
     
    Reached!
    South Canterbury
    82.0%
    7.8%
     
    74
    to go
    Southern
    85.0%
    8.0%
     
    Reached!

    Source: Ministry of Health (as at Nov 22)

     

     
     Territorial AuthorityPopulationFirst DoseSecond Dose% First Dose% Second Dose
     Ashburton District27,42425,39622,11293%81%
     Auckland1,383,8041,280,6771,187,49293%86%
     Buller District8,2726,9996,00985%73%
     Carterton District8,2597,4966,64291%80%
     Central Hawke's Bay District11,83810,5129,29289%78%
     Central Otago District19,63618,17716,66193%85%
     Chatham Islands Territory180224212124%118%
     Christchurch City322,365303,614267,92594%83%
     Clutha District14,97913,11211,32488%76%
     Dunedin City110,495104,97796,72595%88%
     Far North District56,42245,23638,68180%69%
     Gisborne District40,63833,89028,91083%71%
     Gore District10,7549,3038,19087%76%
     Grey District11,4129,8678,57886%75%
     Hamilton City137,530127,338114,77593%83%
     Hastings District69,38661,48953,95389%78%
     Hauraki District17,32414,34012,64883%73%
     Horowhenua District28,82424,79121,78386%76%
     Hurunui District10,8189,5658,49188%78%
     Invercargill City45,98840,56035,85588%78%
     Kaikoura District3,4732,9352,61785%75%
     Kaipara District20,19816,44714,28581%71%
     Kapiti Coast District47,23842,45938,91890%82%
     Kawerau District6,1154,6023,71975%61%
     Lower Hutt City90,42681,57174,04290%82%
     Mackenzie District4,1413,6253,12888%76%
     Manawatu District25,55523,07820,54490%80%
     Marlborough District41,13638,03334,52492%84%
     Masterton District22,67320,13817,52889%77%
     Matamata-Piako District29,22025,69022,75888%78%
     Napier City54,39248,01742,66788%78%
     Nelson City44,84340,13436,26089%81%
     New Plymouth District68,21160,15152,67688%77%
     Opotiki District7,2895,6794,79178%66%
     Otorohanga District7,9606,7025,74184%72%
     Palmerston North City70,54264,55557,78092%82%
     Porirua City47,71142,65938,13389%80%
     Queenstown-Lakes District35,86235,83132,449100%90%
     Rangitikei District12,70010,8399,66685%76%
     Rotorua District58,12049,52243,03585%74%
     Ruapehu District9,9387,8346,60679%66%
     Selwyn District53,31853,44247,593100%89%
     South Taranaki District20,38917,43114,94985%73%
     South Waikato District19,63416,13513,46682%69%
     South Wairarapa District9,6078,8297,97892%83%
     Southland District25,07621,39718,48785%74%
     Stratford District7,5236,3725,55385%74%
     Tararua District15,00812,69311,01485%73%
     Tasman District45,61339,78635,71487%78%
     Taupo District32,19227,52424,23385%75%
     Tauranga City121,638108,66495,98189%79%
     Thames-Coromandel District26,26622,71620,54886%78%
     Timaru District41,10136,78233,31489%81%
     Unknown127,342105,58693,32483%73%
     Upper Hutt City36,89934,02230,78192%83%
     Waikato District63,21956,41050,30989%80%
     Waimakariri District52,77347,77141,69591%79%
     Waimate District6,9376,0765,37588%77%
     Waipa District46,64542,79738,97592%84%
     Wairoa District6,3045,0954,42281%70%
     Waitaki District19,32316,93715,13688%78%
     Waitomo District7,7626,5665,55985%72%
     Wellington City178,565171,111159,63796%89%
     Western Bay of Plenty District45,70239,99535,32788%77%
     Westland District7,1006,2085,39387%76%
     Whakatane District30,43223,80320,45278%67%
     Whanganui District39,90233,40229,65584%74%
     Whangarei District78,69667,28059,34485%75%
     Grand Total4,209,0573,812,8943,442,33991%82%

    Source: Ministry of Health (November 17)

    NZ Herald

     

     

