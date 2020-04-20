$9b rapid rail plan includes Canterbury links

A Green Party $9 billion modern rapid rail proposal aims to boost Canterbury's economy.

Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter said the proposal would electrify and upgrade rail lines between Christchurch, Rangiora, Ashburton - "and eventually Timaru" - Wellington, Masterton, Palmerston North, Hamilton, Tauranga and Auckland. It is the type of infrastructure project that in a post-Covid-19 recovery would create jobs and put climate change at the forefront of government decision-making, she said.

The rail links were proposed to link areas for passenger trains where there was already a critical mass of people.

"We sort of looked at where most people were living and where we could start work, out from there, and certainly would be happy to investigate going further — all the way south to Dunedin," she said.

"Ours was the first cut of a proposal, but it’s certainly not the final story of what could be done. And we’re thrilled that there’s been such positive feedback and desire for 21st century investment."

Building modern rapid rail in the regions would cost about $9 billion over 10 years.

The project would be rolled out in two stages. First, a major programme of work to electrify the rail lines between the selected centres, and targeted improvements to the existing track to allow travel speeds to increase up to 110km/h.

Then, building new higher-speed track to support "tilt trains" capable of achieving speeds of 160km/h and bypasses to create faster, more direct routes.

However, Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins, who stood as a Green party candidate last year, is questioning why the government plans to stop it at Timaru, leaving Dunedin out of the loop.