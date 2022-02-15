Abuse survivors fear Catholic Church's power - advocate

Ken Clearwater is supporting some of the victims who were abused by members of the Catholic order, St John of God. Photo: RNZ / Andrew McRae

The Abuse in Care inquiry has been told survivors of historical abuse live in fear of the power of the Catholic Church.

The Abuse in Care inquiry is currently investigating the Order of St John of God, which ran the Marylands School in Christchurch between 1955 and 1984.

During that period, 537 boys went through the residential school for those with learning disabilities and over 100 have come forward with complaints of sexual, physical and psychological abuse.

Ken Clearwater, regarded as a hero by many survivors, led the Marylands Sexual Assault Survivors Trust for many years and is still advocating for survivors.

He said the control asserted by the Catholic Church has left a lasting impact on survivors.

''Most of those men were boys and were put into an institution where they were controlled by fear and they had no where to go to and there was huge power involved in the dynamics of that which for some of them they can't even walk past a church. If they see a priest or a nun they get triggered by what happened to them.''

A common thread coming from the evidence of survivors is that when they tried to tell someone about the abuse inflicted on them, whether it be to other staff, the police or family, more often than not they were not believed.

''Unfortunately their parents didn't believe them and in some cases the boys got a hiding for saying horrible things about those wonderful men that were looking after them.''

Clearwater related a story to the inquiry about a homeless man who came to him seeking help.

He had been raped as a child while at Marylands.

When Clearwater phoned the head of St John of God, on the man's behalf, he got a sharp response from Brother Timothy Graham.

''After the money is he?, Was the response I got straight away.''

"The person heard it and he looked over at me and said, they never f...... believe me. At that moment, in my office, he attempted to kill himself.''

Clearwater reacted very quickly.

''I picked him up and I cradled him in my arms. He was like a wee boy in my arms and he was just sobbing. I said to him, you will be alright mate and he says no, they never believe you, they never believe you when you tell them these stories.''

Meanwhile, Brother Timothy was still on the line and heard every thing.

''I remember saying some pretty harsh words to Brother Timothy on the other end. I certainly wouldn't repeat them here."

A contrite Brother Timothy then talked about getting the man some help.

Ken Clearwater describes the Catholic Church as a vicious church.

''I have been fighting for 25-years so that boys can get the services they deserve and I am hoping that that will come out of this Royal Commission and what I ask for is that the Church has to pay its price for the damage that it has done.''

On Tuesday, the head of the St John of God Order in Australasia, Brother Timothy Graham will give evidence to the Royal Commission.

Where to get help:

Need to Talk? Free call or text 1737 any time to speak to a trained counsellor, for any reason.

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 or text HELP to 4357

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 / 0508 TAUTOKO (24/7). This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends.

Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757 (24/7) or text 4202

Samaritans: 0800 726 666 (24/7)

Youthline: 0800 376 633 (24/7) or free text 234 (8am-12am), or email talk@youthline.co.nz

What's Up: online chat (3pm-10pm) or 0800 WHATSUP / 0800 9428 787 helpline (12pm-10pm weekdays, 3pm-11pm weekends)

Asian Family Services: 0800 862 342 Monday to Friday 9am to 8pm or text 832 Monday to Friday 9am - 5pm. Languages spoken: Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, Vietnamese, Thai, Japanese, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi and English.

Rural Support Trust Helpline: 0800 787 254

Healthline: 0800 611 116

Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

OUTLine: 0800 688 5463 (6pm-9pm)

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.