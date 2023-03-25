Actor Sam Neil slams Christchurch schools.

Sam Neil:Getty Images

Sir Sam Neil slams Christ’s College in his new book ‘ Did I ever tell you this '.

Neil who was a pupil there and at a preparatory school, Medbury, says his time at both schools featured bad food, bullying and an insufferable seniority system.

Neil was born in Northern Ireland though brought up in Dunedin, says Christ’s College especially, thought it was THE school, yet was largely a place of thick future farmers, whose inbreeding created a very small gene pool.

He added some of the boys would struggle to open a gate.