Adventure for dementia: Conquering the Pipeline of Pain

Amy Whitehead crossing the Pipeline of Pain on the Port Hills for the eighth time to raise money for Dementia Canterbury. Photo: Kely Michel

Amy Whitehead is on an adventure for dementia, running the Pipeline of Pain on the Port Hills to raise awareness and money for people with the illness.

Whitehead, 34, plans to complete the route, which starts next to the Bridle Path, at least 78 times by December to raise funds for Dementia Canterbury.

"My plan is to run it once in January, twice in one day in February, three times in March, all the way through to 12 times in December. That’s a total of 62.4km and 5,580m of climbing in December and a total of 405.6km and 36,270m of climbing over the whole year," she said.

Whitehead said she is doing the challenge in memory of her aunt Joanie Sommerville who lost her battle with dementia in January last year.

Said Whitehead: “She was a super warm, bubbly, and incredibly lovely person and it was pretty hard to watch her personality change.”

Whitehead has raised $4066 to date, which will go towards helping dementia patients and their families.

“Dementia Canterbury provides support and resources for patients and families and I found it difficult in knowing how to help my aunt and uncle, but they provide care, information and activities that keep them engaged.”

Whitehead said her uncle decided to raise funds for dementia by cycling the length of New Zealand and she wanted to do something similar to help.

“I got the idea to do this challenge from a podcast I was listening to in 2021 where a woman in Auckland picked a 5km loop track and added an extra 5km each month.

“I thought it was really cool, although I haven’t really thought through what it entails.”

Whitehead said her fundraising journey parallels what dementia patients go through.

“When I started this in January it was relatively easy but has become progressively harder and I have had to have people help me.

“This is what it is like for dementia patients, there are small and subtle changes and as they go further on their journey it becomes harder and the patient and the family needs more support.”

Follow Whitehead’s fundraising journey on her Facebook page, Adventure for Dementia. Donations can also be made at givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/adventurefordementia

By Briar Allen