Aerospace centre puts business case to Government

Tāwhaki's runway and hangar on Kaitorete Spit south of Christchurch. Photo: Supplied / Tāwhaki National Aerospace Centre

The National Aerospace Centre south of Christchurch, which has struggled to get customers, has sent its new business case to officials.

Tāwhaki, a joint venture between iwi and the Crown, has built a runway and hangar on Kaitorete Spit.

RNZ asked the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment to release the business case but it refused, saying the report will be put out in due course.

The Government reduced funding to Tāwhaki almost a year ago after officials told it the centre had failed to attract business to New Zealand.

A United States company later announced a deal to do test flights there.

However, the Government also backed off plans to build rocket launch pads, saying the focus is on runway aerospace launches.