Aggravated robbery at Christchurch dairy

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police were called to a Christchurch dairy on Tuesday after an aggravated robbery.
A police spokesperson said officers were called to the dairy on Wycola Ave, Hei Hei, about 4.05pm.
“A person allegedly entered the store with a firearm and threatened an employee,” the spokesperson said.
“They left prior to police arriving at the scene.”
Police were making inquiries to locate the alleged offender.