Aggravated robbery at Christchurch dairy

The robbery was reported at a dairy on Wycola Ave. PHOTO: GOOGLE MAPS / SUPPLIED

Police were called to a Christchurch dairy on Tuesday after an aggravated robbery.

A police spokesperson said officers were called to the dairy on Wycola Ave, Hei Hei, about 4.05pm.

“A person allegedly entered the store with a firearm and threatened an employee,” the spokesperson said.

“They left prior to police arriving at the scene.”

Police were making inquiries to locate the alleged offender.