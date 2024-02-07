Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Aggravated robbery at Christchurch dairy

    The robbery was reported at a dairy on Wycola Ave. PHOTO: GOOGLE MAPS / SUPPLIED
    Police were called to a Christchurch dairy on Tuesday after an aggravated robbery.

    A police spokesperson said officers were called to the dairy on Wycola Ave, Hei Hei, about 4.05pm.

    “A person allegedly entered the store with a firearm and threatened an employee,” the spokesperson said.

    “They left prior to police arriving at the scene.”

    Police were making inquiries to locate the alleged offender. 