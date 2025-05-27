Air NZ boosting Christchurch flights

Photo: Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand is boosting its regional network with a jet service between Christchurch and Hamilton from September 18.

The route brings domestic jet services back to Hamilton for the first time in 25 years.

The 171-seat Airbus A320 flights would operate alongside the airline's ATR 72 turboprop services.

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran said the introduction of jet services was about building connectivity, particularly between the North and South Islands, and supporting growth where there was a clearly established demand.

"Hamilton-Christchurch is one of our strongest and fastest-growing regional routes, and the addition of jet services reflects that increasing demand. It offers customers more choice and more seats," he said.

"The A320 will provide more seats at key travel times, particularly for business and leisure travellers and those with onward connections.

"Our ATR aircraft remain a vital part of the schedule, giving customers flexibility across the day."