Air NZ cuts more flights, raises ticket prices

Air New Zealand is making further cuts to its flight schedule in Christchurch and lifting ticket prices in response to the high cost of jet fuel.

The airline said the changes apply to some of its services in May and June, affecting 4 percent of flights, and 1 percent of total passengers due to travel in the period.

Air New Zealand would not give exact numbers for how many flights were being hit by fresh cuts when asked, or where.

"Most of our domestic network has seen only minor adjustments, with a small number of ports such as Hokitika, Timaru, Taupō and Rotorua remaining unchanged to maintain connectivity," it said.

"We have worked hard to keep disruption to a minimum, with the vast majority of impacted customers still travelling on the same day," the airline said in a statement.

It said affected customers would be notified from Tuesday morning, and all notifications would be completed by the end of the week.

"These changes are relatively small compared to others in the New Zealand market, where some airlines are reducing capacity by more than 10 percent," the airline said.

The global cost of jet fuel has soared since the start of the US-Israel-Iran War this year. Asian jet fuel prices soared to US$230 a barrel according to the Platts benchmark, compared to below US$100 a barrel before the war.

"Like airlines globally, we're experiencing jet fuel prices that are more than double what they would usually be," Air New Zealand said.

"This is driving higher costs across the industry, and we've made further increases to some airfares to help manage this."

The airline said customers whose updated flights did not suit their plans could choose a refund or credit.

"If you don't hear from us, your flight is operating as scheduled."

Bay of Plenty MP Tom Rutherford said the airline had assured him it was a short-term response on Tauranga flights.

"For the May and June schedule they will be consolidating Auckland services by 27 rotations (averaging 4 per week), Wellington services by 30 rotations (averaging 4 per week), and Christchurch services by 10 rotations (averaging 1 per week)," he said on Facebook.

"These changes are on top of the earlier reductions already in place from 16 March to 3 May, which were, Auckland services being reduced by 31 rotations (averaging just one daily rotation most weeks, but maintaining full capacity during April school holidays). Wellington services down by 21 rotations (about three per week on average). Christchurch services reduced by 3 rotations."

Rutherford said he would be advocating strongly to "protect Tauranga's connectivity".

"I know how vital reliable air connections are for the Bay of Plenty, whether it's for business, tourism, family visits or medical appointments," he said.

Nelson mayor Nick Smith said scores of flights in and out of Nelson were also being canned.

These were 70 flights between Nelson and Wellington, 40 to and from Christchurch and 30 to and from Auckland, he said.

"This is disappointing for Nelson but understandable with no signs of the oil crisis in the Middle East de-escalating.

"It represents the loss of about 8000 seats in and out of Nelson over June and July. This will impact on the number of visitors to the region and make it more difficult for people travelling for work, healthcare and holidaying outside the region. The loss of flights also negatively impacts on council's finances as a 50 percent owner in Nelson Airport Ltd."

Smith said his biggest concern was around the tourism sector.

"I would encourage Nelson people considering taking a holiday in the next couple of months to think about the local option of going to Golden Bay, Abel Tasman or Nelson Lakes to help our local tourism sector."