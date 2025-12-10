Akaroa salmon products recalled due to listeria risk

Packets of Mānuka Cold Smoked Slices (100g) have been recalled, along with Akaroa King Salmon brand Mānuka Cold Smoked Trim (500g) (image below). Photo: NZFS

Two Akaroa King Salmon products sold in Christchurch have been recalled due to the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) issued the recall advisory in a statement this afternoon.

The Akaroa King Salmon products affected by the recall are:

• Mānuka Cold Smoked Slices (100g): Use By 29 Dec 25, Batch No. 46780

• Mānuka Cold Smoked Trim (500g): Use By 29 Dec 25, Batch No. 46780

"The concern with these products is that they may contain Listeria, a foodborne bacterium that can make you sick," NZFS deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said.

"These products should not be eaten. You can return them to the place of purchase for a refund. If that’s not possible, throw them out."

The affected products are sold at selected stores in South Island:

• Taste Nature: 131 High Street, Central Dunedin, Dunedin

• Akaroa Salmon Wigram Factory Shop: 89 Treffers Road, Wigram, Christchurch

• Beckenham Butchery: 7/140 Colombo Street, Sydenham, Christchurch

"Listeriosis infection can be serious among vulnerable groups, such as pregnant women and their unborn babies, newborns, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems," Mr Arbuckle said.

Akaroa King Salmon brand Mānuka Cold Smoked Trim (500g). Photo: NZFS

"Listeria differs to other harmful bacteria in that it can grow at refrigerator temperatures, so you have to be very careful about the foods you eat, or provide to others, if you or they are in a vulnerable group.

"It is particularly dangerous during pregnancy because it can cause miscarriage, premature labour or stillbirth, and infection in the new-born baby."

Listeriosis infection in healthy adults is unlikely to be severe, at most causing mild diarrhoea and flu-like symptoms within a few days of eating contaminated food. For those in the vulnerable groups, it usually takes 2 to 3 weeks – or even longer – before symptoms appear.

"If you have consumed any of these products and are concerned for your health, contact your health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free advice," the statement said.

The products have been removed from store shelves and have not been exported.

The products under recall were identified through routine testing, and there have been no reports of associated illness.

"As is our usual practice, NZFS will work with Ahi Mokopuna Limited Partnership, to understand how the contamination occurred and prevent its recurrence," Mr Arbuckle said.

- Allied Media