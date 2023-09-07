Alcohol ban in Woolston to be made permanent

The ban was sparked by a 173-signature community petition highlighting concerns about drinking and antisocial behaviour in Woolton. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The alcohol ban in Woolston will be made permanent and extended to include Glenroy Reserve.

A temporary ban was put in place in the Christchurch suburb last December after residents asked Christchurch City Council to crack down on anti-social behaviour in the area.

The ban will be in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and means consuming alcohol, or having an open alcohol container, in a public place is prohibited.

At a meeting on Wednesday, Christchurch city councillors unanimously agreed to make the temporary ban permanent and extend it to include Glenroy Reserve.

A city council spokesperson said the ban has proved to be effective at addressing alcohol-related crime and disorder caused by people drinking in public places.

The spokesperson said 94 per cent of submissions made on the ban expressed support for amending the Alcohol Restrictions in Public Places Bylaw 2018 to make it permanent in Woolston.

The alcohol ban includes Ferry Rd from Hargood St to Rutherford St, and nearby Radley Park and Glenroy St, including Glenroy Reserve. A request to extend the ban to Te Waka Unua School and Linwood Ave was not supported by the city council.