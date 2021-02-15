Alert level change prompts postponement of drop-in sessions

Part of the planned Wheels to Wings – Papanui ki Waiwhetū cycleway. Photo: Newsline

Christchurch City Council has postponed a number of scheduled drop-in sessions - including the Wheels to Wings Papanui ki Waiwhetū Major Cycleway event this week - after the change in Covid-19 alert levels.

The drop-in sessions that are postponed are:

The Wheels to Wings Papanui ki Waiwhetū Major Cycleway drop-in session, which was scheduled to take place between 4.30 and 6.30pm on Tuesday 16 February at the Charles Upham Room, at the Papanui RSA, in Bellvue Avenue.

The Canterbury Multi-Use Arena proposed noise rules drop-in session, which was scheduled to take place between 4.30 and 6.30pm on Tuesday 16 February at the Christchurch Transitional Cathedral, Latimer Square.

The proposed new mountain bike track in Montgomery Spur Reserve drop-in sessions, which was scheduled to take place between 4.30 and 6pm on Tuesday 16 February at the St Martins Scout Hall.

The Draft Christchurch Central City Parking Policy drop-in session, which was scheduled to take place between 5 and 6.30pm on Wednesday 17 February in the function room of Te Hononga Civic Offices.

Said council engagement manager Katy McRae: "Due to the nature of drop-in sessions, it is difficult to guarantee that physical distancing requirements can be met so we have made the call to postpone the drop-ins that were scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

"We are planning to reschedule these drop-in sessions. We will be updating the relevant Have Your Say webpages once we have details of the new dates and locations confirmed."