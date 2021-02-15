Alert level change prompts postponement of drop-in sessions

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The drop-in sessions that are postponed are:
- The Wheels to Wings Papanui ki Waiwhetū Major Cycleway drop-in session, which was scheduled to take place between 4.30 and 6.30pm on Tuesday 16 February at the Charles Upham Room, at the Papanui RSA, in Bellvue Avenue.
- The Canterbury Multi-Use Arena proposed noise rules drop-in session, which was scheduled to take place between 4.30 and 6.30pm on Tuesday 16 February at the Christchurch Transitional Cathedral, Latimer Square.
- The proposed new mountain bike track in Montgomery Spur Reserve drop-in sessions, which was scheduled to take place between 4.30 and 6pm on Tuesday 16 February at the St Martins Scout Hall.
- The Draft Christchurch Central City Parking Policy drop-in session, which was scheduled to take place between 5 and 6.30pm on Wednesday 17 February in the function room of Te Hononga Civic Offices.
Said council engagement manager Katy McRae: "Due to the nature of drop-in sessions, it is difficult to guarantee that physical distancing requirements can be met so we have made the call to postpone the drop-ins that were scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.
"We are planning to reschedule these drop-in sessions. We will be updating the relevant Have Your Say webpages once we have details of the new dates and locations confirmed."