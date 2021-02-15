Monday, 15 February 2021

Alert level change prompts postponement of drop-in sessions

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Part of the planned Wheels to Wings – Papanui ki Waiwhetū cycleway. Photo: Newsline
    Christchurch City Council has postponed a number of scheduled drop-in sessions - including the Wheels to Wings Papanui ki Waiwhetū Major Cycleway event this week - after the change in Covid-19 alert levels.

    The drop-in sessions that are postponed are:

    • The Wheels to Wings Papanui ki Waiwhetū Major Cycleway drop-in session, which was scheduled to take place between 4.30 and 6.30pm on Tuesday 16 February at the Charles Upham Room, at the Papanui RSA, in Bellvue Avenue.
    • The Canterbury Multi-Use Arena proposed noise rules drop-in session, which was scheduled to take place between 4.30 and 6.30pm on Tuesday 16 February at the Christchurch Transitional Cathedral, Latimer Square.
    • The proposed new mountain bike track in Montgomery Spur Reserve drop-in sessions, which was scheduled to take place between 4.30 and 6pm on Tuesday 16 February at the St Martins Scout Hall.
    • The Draft Christchurch Central City Parking Policy drop-in session, which was scheduled to take place between 5 and 6.30pm on Wednesday 17 February in the function room of Te Hononga Civic Offices.

    Said council engagement manager Katy McRae: "Due to the nature of drop-in sessions, it is difficult to guarantee that physical distancing requirements can be met so we have made the call to postpone the drop-ins that were scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

    "We are planning to reschedule these drop-in sessions. We will be updating the relevant Have Your Say webpages once we have details of the new dates and locations confirmed."

