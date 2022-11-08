Ali Jones still unsuccessful after Innes Ward recount

Ali Jones. Photo: File image

Christchurch City Council candidate Ali Jones has lost her vote recount in the Innes Ward.

Jones confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that the 16 vote gap between her and sitting councillor Pauline Cotter was reduced to just eight votes.

"The gap of 16 votes closed to 8 votes and Pauline remains elected," Jones said.

"Congratulations (to Cotter).

"Thank you for all of your incredible support and positivity.

"I am pleased the special votes have been reviewed and we can be confident they have now been counted correctly."

Cotter will now continue in her position as deputy mayor.

Jones' application for the recount was approved by district court judge K D Kelly last week.

Jones said at the time the cost of going through the courts for a recount "can be considerable". A $750 deposit was required to undertake the recount.

Jones' application mentioned the closeness of the election and raised concerns about the collation and counting of the special votes, specifically at the Beckenham Service Centre.

Staff had been told they did not need to sign the forms for the votes or witness the voting, contrary to instructions on the form for casting a special vote.