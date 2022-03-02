Alleged burglars crash into police car

Two men have been charged after allegedly crashing into a police car and pointing a gun at an officer following a burglary at a Christchurch property early this morning.

Police responded to reports of a burglary on Lincoln Lane, Addington, about 2am on Wednesday.

The alleged burglars - a 37-year-old and 24-year-old - left the scene in a stolen vehicle, before crashing into a police car on Fitzgerald Ave.

Said a police spokesperson: "One of the two offenders allegedly presented a firearm at a police dog handler as the pair decamped on foot."

Police located and arrested the two men shortly afterwards.

The officer involved in the crash was not injured, the spokesperson said.

The men were due to appear in Christchurch District Court today.