Alleged Christchurch rapist facing more charges

Photo: Geoff Sloan/Star News

An alleged serial rapist accused of assaulting at least 12 women at Christchurch parties and nightclubs is facing more sex charges.

John Hope Muchirahondo was arrested in February this year in relation to alleged sexual offending involving four victims.

The 35-year-old initially faced five charges of sexual violation.

After his name was made public, more women contacted police and further charges were laid.

Muchirahondo appeared in the High Court at Christchurch today and 12 new charges relating to sexual assaults of multiple women were added to the list of allegations against him.

Justice Cameron Mander was told the new charges resulted after three more women came forward to police and made complaints.

Detectives were also working to identify four other women who feature on "material" found on Muchirahondo's phone.

"They were depicted in videos found on Mr Muchirahondo's phone," Crown prosecutor Claire Boshier said today.

"Inquiries are under way to identify these women."

In total there are 15 separate complainants - including the four women yet to be identified.

Muchirahondo is scheduled to stand trial in February 2023. That trial is set down for five weeks.

Well known in the football community, he is alleged to have met the complainants at parties and nightclubs in Christchurch.

The alleged offending, uncovered during a police investigation dubbed Operation Hope, happened between October 2018 and February 2021.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nicola Reeves earlier urged anyone else with concerns about Muchirahondo to come forward to police.

"Please reach out to us," she said.

"We would like to reassure those who come forward that the information they provide us will be treated with sensitivity."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigation team by calling the police 105 number and quoting file number 210221/7752.

SEXUAL HARM - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.​

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone contact the Safe to Talk confidential crisis helpline on:

• Text 4334 and they will respond

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• Visit https://safetotalk.nz/contact-us/ for an online chat

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.