Ancient Hoon Hay forest tree stumps uncovered

A tree stump from the ancient forest. Photo: Newsline / CCC

Tree stumps from an ancient forest have been uncovered in a Christchurch valley.

Christchurch City Council contractors found the stumps in Hoon Hay Valley while carrying out flood prevention work to reduce the Heathcote River's flood risk at a new stormwater retention basin in Cashmere Rd.

The standing kahikatea stumps will be radiocarbon dated to establish their age. Previous buried wood uncovered in Hoon Hay suggests they may be about 2500-years-old.

A Canterbury University study now aims to understand what caused the demise of the now buried forest.

Led by fossil plant specialist Dr Matiu Prebble, UC students will explore the buried forest site, along with another at the Longhurst development in Halswell.

A $15,000 Brian Mason Scientific & Technical Trust grant will support the research.

“Radiocarbon dates on stumps and buried logs found throughout Christchurch indicate that different forest types - mainly kahikatea or mataī/miro - were dominant at different times throughout the last 10,000 years,” Prebble said.

“With the recent flood mitigation programme, more of these buried standing stumps are being located. The changing course of the Waimakariri River likely led to the flooding of many - but not all - of the buried standing forests.”

Prebble will investigate whether the new finds have fallen victim to floods or early logging.

“We will need to date seeds, not just wood from the extracted stumps, which may have been sitting in the ground for a long time,” he said.

The team hopes to learn whether the ecosystem can be restored.

“We have identified seeds and leaves of several species and this data can inform environmental restoration projects into the future,” he said.

The project also aims to identify areas utilised by Māori prior to European arrival, and those forests cleared by early settlers.

“The project is of personal interest as both my Māori and Pākeha ancestors lived in this area in the mid-19th century,” Prebble said.

“My Prebble ancestors had the original pastoral lease of the Halswell/lower Hoon Hay area during the 1850s and may have been responsible for the clearance of any surviving standing forests.”

Research data from the two sites will be compared with that of the surviving kahikatea forest in Pūtaringamotu/Riccarton Bush near the UC campus.

The stumps will remain in place as council contractors plant thousands of native trees and plants to help restore the Hoon Hay Valley area.

Work in the valley basin will also improve water quality in the Cashmere Stream by removing sediment from the area.