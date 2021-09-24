Angela Blackmoore cold case: Trial for murder-accused delayed again

Angela Blackmoore was 21 when she died at her home in August 1995. Photo: Supplied

The trial for two people accused of killing a young Christchurch mum 26 years ago has been delayed again – and might not be heard until May 2023.

Rebecca Wright-Meldrum, 49, and David Peter Hawken, 48, deny murdering Angela Blackmoore on August 17, 1995.

It was to become one of New Zealand's most infamous cold cases.

The pair were due to stand trial in February last year but it was delayed and was scheduled to go ahead at the High Court in Christchurch in November this year.

It's likely the trial could last up to four weeks, the court heard.

But the trial has been delayed again.

At a brief administrative hearing at the High Court on Friday morning, a "firm date" for the trial was confirmed to start on May 1, 2023.

The court heard that it could be brought forward to August next year but that will be determined later.

Justice Cameron Mander remanded Wright-Meldrum and Hawken both on bail to another pre-trial callover hearing on November 26.

Laurie Anderson holds a photo of him with partner Angela Blackmoore who was murdered in 1995 just a week after the photo was taken. Photo: Kurt Bayer

Blackmoore was 10 weeks pregnant when she was stabbed to death while her two-year-old son Dillon slept in the next room.

Husband Laurie Anderson says the delay in the trial date doesn't bother him.

"I have 100 per cent confidence in Todd Hamilton and the police and faith in them to do their job," he said.

Last year, 45-year-old Jeremy Powell was charged with carrying out a contract killing.

In June this year, Powell, who claimed he was paid $10,000 to kill Blackmoore, was sentenced at the High Court in Christchurch to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 10 years.