Friday, 2 October 2020

Angela Blackmoore cold case: Trial for two murder-accused hit by delay

    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    Angela Blackmoore. Photo: Supplied via NZH
    Angela Blackmoore. Photo: Supplied via NZH
    The trial for two people accusing of killing a young Christchurch mum 25 years ago has been delayed.

    Angela Blackmoore was 10 weeks pregnant when she was bludgeoned and stabbed to death on August 17, 1995, while her two-year-old son Dillon slept in the next room.

    For years, Blackmoore's murder remained unsolved, making it one of the most infamous cold cases in modern New Zealand history.

    But last year, 45-year-old Jeremy Powell was charged with carrying out a contract killing.

    In June this year, Powell, who claimed he was paid $10,000 to carry out the killing, was sentenced at the High Court in Christchurch to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 10 years.

    Rebecca Wright-Meldrum, 48, was also charged with murder, along with a 47-year-old man who has interim name suppression.

    They have both pleaded not guilty.

    A 3-4 week trial was scheduled to begin at the High Court in Christchurch on February 15 next year.

    However, at a pre-trial callover before Justice Rob Osborne this morning, it was revealed that the trial date will be vacated.

    A new trial date is yet to be confirmed.

    NZ Herald

     

    suv-updated-banner.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter