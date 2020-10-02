Angela Blackmoore cold case: Trial for two murder-accused hit by delay

Angela Blackmoore. Photo: Supplied via NZH

The trial for two people accusing of killing a young Christchurch mum 25 years ago has been delayed.

Angela Blackmoore was 10 weeks pregnant when she was bludgeoned and stabbed to death on August 17, 1995, while her two-year-old son Dillon slept in the next room.

For years, Blackmoore's murder remained unsolved, making it one of the most infamous cold cases in modern New Zealand history.

But last year, 45-year-old Jeremy Powell was charged with carrying out a contract killing.

In June this year, Powell, who claimed he was paid $10,000 to carry out the killing, was sentenced at the High Court in Christchurch to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 10 years.

Rebecca Wright-Meldrum, 48, was also charged with murder, along with a 47-year-old man who has interim name suppression.

They have both pleaded not guilty.

A 3-4 week trial was scheduled to begin at the High Court in Christchurch on February 15 next year.

However, at a pre-trial callover before Justice Rob Osborne this morning, it was revealed that the trial date will be vacated.

A new trial date is yet to be confirmed.