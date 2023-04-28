Another 1000 public houses for Christchurch

Housing Minister Megan Woods and Prime Minister Chris Hipkins (right) at Kainga Ora homes in Christchurch. Photo: RNZ

Housing Minister Megan Woods says Christchurch is set to receive another 1000 public homes in the next two years.

Woods made the announcement from the site of redeveloped Kainga Ora homes in Riccarton with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins today.

The eight homes visited today were a handful of the nearly 12,000 additional public homes and 4000 transitional homes the Labour government had delivered, she said.

"Here in Christchurch city, there are nearly 1821 additional public homes. That follows a net loss of 341 homes under the previous National government.

"So, as we turn around the housing crisis we inherited, we can proudly say the public housing sector that was decimated under National is thriving."

Kainga Ora housing supplies were being increased by redeveloping existing sites to include more homes, she said.

The Government said in the past five years, Kainga Ora had delivered 84 public homes in Riccarton and in Canterbury there were now 1908 more public homes.