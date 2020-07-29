Another new Waitomo Fuel Stop for Chch

Kiwi fuel supplier Waitomo has announced plans to open its third Christchurch site this year.

The Waikato-based company has a Fuel Stop on Fitzgerald Ave in the central city and will open its Woolston Fuel Stop next Wednesday.

Its third Fuel Stop will be at 311 Cranford St. It will have a 24/7 unmanned forecourt, offering Unleaded 91, 95 and Diesel.

Two Fuel Stops in Dunedin will also open next week.

Waitomo Group managing director Jimmy Ormsby says today’s announcement cements Waitomo’s position in the South Island market.

"Having disrupted the North Island market with our fairer fuel prices, our sights are now firmly set on delivering Kiwis competition and choice in the South Island fuel market," he said.

"Kiwi families and businesses down South have suffered from price gouging for over a decade, because of a lack of competition. The same was happening in Wellington and we shook that up with our arrival in the capital.

"For sure, pricing has recently become more competitive in the South Island, but only after Waitomo announced our first site in Christchurch.

"We are committed to extending our network in the South Island to give Kiwis a fair price for fuel, and our presence will keep our competitors honest."