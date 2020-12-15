Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Another petrol station opening in Christchurch on Wednesday

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Photo: Geoff Sloan
    Photo: Geoff Sloan
    Waitomo Group will open another petrol station in Christchurch on Wednesday - its fifth in the South Island.

    The new unmanned 24-hour Fuel Stop on Cranford St will be officially opened on Wednesday, December 16, at noon.

    The North Island business has four other South Island fuel stops, two in Christchurch - Fitzgerald Ave and Woolston - and two in Dunedin.

    Waitomo Group managing director Jimmy Ormsby said: “Despite the turbulence of 2020, its full-steam ahead for this little engine.”

    "We look forward to rolling out more sites out across the Mainland next year.”

    To celebrate, he said the new fuel stop will have a special opening price.

    "Customers will also be welcomed on site by the Waitomo Fairer Fuel Fairies and their special “spin to win” wheel, ice-creams and giveaways to kick-start the Christmas celebrations."

    Cranford Fuel Stop will offer Unleaded 91, Premium 95, and Diesel and is fitted with state-of-the-art vapour recovery technology.

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter