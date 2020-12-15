Another petrol station opening in Christchurch on Wednesday

Photo: Geoff Sloan

Waitomo Group will open another petrol station in Christchurch on Wednesday - its fifth in the South Island.

The new unmanned 24-hour Fuel Stop on Cranford St will be officially opened on Wednesday, December 16, at noon.

The North Island business has four other South Island fuel stops, two in Christchurch - Fitzgerald Ave and Woolston - and two in Dunedin.

Waitomo Group managing director Jimmy Ormsby said: “Despite the turbulence of 2020, its full-steam ahead for this little engine.”

"We look forward to rolling out more sites out across the Mainland next year.”

To celebrate, he said the new fuel stop will have a special opening price.

"Customers will also be welcomed on site by the Waitomo Fairer Fuel Fairies and their special “spin to win” wheel, ice-creams and giveaways to kick-start the Christmas celebrations."

Cranford Fuel Stop will offer Unleaded 91, Premium 95, and Diesel and is fitted with state-of-the-art vapour recovery technology.