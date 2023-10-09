Another radio host's partner rocked by cancer

Samantha and Sam : Photo supplied.

Samantha Baxter of More FM in Christchurch is dealing with the shocking and sudden news that her partner Sam's brain cancer has returned.

A co worker revealed the news and that Samantha had approached her to act as wedding celebrant, bringing the wedding forward, given Sam has been given just months to live.

The couple have a one-year-old, Luna.

While there is some hope a special drug may offer some help, doctors are concerned at how quickly the cancer is moving, with Sam already suffering some impairment.

A Givealittle page has been established.